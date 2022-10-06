Global and Japan Plastic Additive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Plastic Additive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Plastic Additive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Plasticizers
Stabilizers
Flame Retardants
Impact Modifiers
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Construction
Automotive
Other Applications
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Akzo Nobel NV
Albemarle Corporation
Amfine Chemical Corporation
BASF SE
Lanxess
DowDuPont
Eastman Chemical Company
Evonik Industries AG
Rhein Chemie Rheinau
PMC Global Incorporated
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Plasticizers
1.2.3 Stabilizers
1.2.4 Flame Retardants
1.2.5 Impact Modifiers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Additive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastic Additive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastic Additive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastic Additive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastic Additive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastic Additive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastic Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastic Additive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plastic Additive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Plastic Additive Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Additive Manufactu
