Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drainable Ostomy Pouches in global, including the following market information:

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drainable Ostomy Pouches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drainable Ostomy Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Piece Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drainable Ostomy Pouches include Coloplast, Hollister, ConvaTec, B. Braun, Salts Healthcare, ALCARE, Welland, Marlen and Steadlive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drainable Ostomy Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Piece Bag

Two Piece Bag

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Urostomy

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drainable Ostomy Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drainable Ostomy Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drainable Ostomy Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drainable Ostomy Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coloplast

Hollister

ConvaTec

B. Braun

Salts Healthcare

ALCARE

Welland

Marlen

Steadlive

Nu-Hope

3L

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drainable Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drainable Ostomy Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drainable Ostomy Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drainable Ostomy Pouches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drainable Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drainable Ostomy Pouches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drainable Ostomy Pouches Companies

