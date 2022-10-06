Uncategorized

China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in China, including the following market information:

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market size is expected to growth from US$ 3064.5 million in 2020 to US$ 3617.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DuPont

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

 

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 China Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Propylene Dien

 

