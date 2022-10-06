Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium-Lithium Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Aluminium-Lithium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2XXX Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium-Lithium Alloy include Alcoa, Arconic, Constellium, Rio Tinto, KUMZ, SOUTHWEST ALUMINIUM(GROUP)CO., LTD., INNOCHINA and Almgcu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium-Lithium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2XXX Series
8XXX Series
Other
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Defence and Military
Automotive
Other
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Arconic
Constellium
Rio Tinto
KUMZ
SOUTHWEST ALUMINIUM(GROUP)CO., LTD.
INNOCHINA
Almgcu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
