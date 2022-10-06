Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium-Lithium Alloy in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aluminium-Lithium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2XXX Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium-Lithium Alloy include Alcoa, Arconic, Constellium, Rio Tinto, KUMZ, SOUTHWEST ALUMINIUM(GROUP)CO., LTD., INNOCHINA and Almgcu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium-Lithium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2XXX Series

8XXX Series

Other

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Defence and Military

Automotive

Other

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aluminium-Lithium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Arconic

Constellium

Rio Tinto

KUMZ

SOUTHWEST ALUMINIUM(GROUP)CO., LTD.

INNOCHINA

Almgcu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium-Lithium Alloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

