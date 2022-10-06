PET Composite Copper Foil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Composite copper foil is to first use vacuum deposition of copper on the surface of plastic film with a thickness of 4~6 microns to make a metal layer of about 50-80 nanometers, metallize the film, and then use aqueous medium electroplating to deposit copper layer. Thickened to 1 micron, the overall thickness of the composite copper foil is between 5 and 8 microns, instead of the traditional electrolytic copper foil. The PET composite copper foil can save about 2/3 of the copper, which can significantly reduce the material cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Composite Copper Foil in global, including the following market information:

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five PET Composite Copper Foil companies in 2021 (%)

The global PET Composite Copper Foil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PET Composite Copper Foil include Chongqing Jimat Technology, NUODE and Jiangsu Shuangxing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PET Composite Copper Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

6?m

Above 6?m

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lithium-ion Battery

Solid State Battery

Sodium-ion Battery

Others

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PET Composite Copper Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PET Composite Copper Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PET Composite Copper Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies PET Composite Copper Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chongqing Jimat Technology

NUODE

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PET Composite Copper Foil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PET Composite Copper Foil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PET Composite Copper Foil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PET Composite Copper Foil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Composite Copper Foil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Composite Copper Foil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Composite Copper Foil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Composite Copper Foil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Composite Coppe

