Raw Chicken Meat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chicken is the most common type of poultry in the world. Owing to the relative ease and low cost of raising them in comparison to animals such as cattle or hogs, chickens have become prevalent throughout the cuisine of cultures around the world, and their meat has been variously adapted to regional tastes. The Raw Chicken Meat industry can be broken down into several segments, Bone-in Cut, Boneless Cut, Whole Chicken, etc. Across the world, the major players cover JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, BRF S.A., Mountaire Farms, New Hope, Sunner Development, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Raw Chicken Meat in global, including the following market information:
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Raw Chicken Meat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Raw Chicken Meat market was valued at 207860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 246240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bone-in Cut Raw Chicken Meat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Raw Chicken Meat include JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, BRF S.A., Mountaire Farms, New Hope, Sunner Development, Koch Foods and Foster Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Raw Chicken Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bone-in Cut Raw Chicken Meat
Boneless Cut Raw Chicken Meat
Whole Chicken Raw Chicken Meat
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Services
Retail
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Raw Chicken Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Raw Chicken Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Raw Chicken Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Raw Chicken Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JBS
Tyson Foods
Cargill
BRF S.A.
Mountaire Farms
New Hope
Sunner Development
Koch Foods
Foster Farms
Perdue
Shandong Xiantan
Granja Tres Arroyos
Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding
Copacol
Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry
Bello Alimentos
Prosavic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Raw Chicken Meat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Raw Chicken Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Raw Chicken Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Raw Chicken Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Raw Chicken Meat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raw Chicken Meat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Raw Chicken Meat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raw Chicken Meat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
