Dairy Free Yoghurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Free Yoghurt in global, including the following market information:
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dairy Free Yoghurt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dairy Free Yoghurt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy Yoghurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dairy Free Yoghurt include YOSO, Yoplait, Vitasoy, Lavva, KiteHill, Ripple, Valio Ltd, Alpro UK Ltd and Almond dream, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dairy Free Yoghurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soy Yoghurt
Rice Yoghurt
Oats Yoghurt
Almond Yoghurt
Coconut Yoghurt
Pea Yoghurt
Others
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dairy Free Yoghurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dairy Free Yoghurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dairy Free Yoghurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dairy Free Yoghurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YOSO
Yoplait
Vitasoy
Lavva
KiteHill
Ripple
Valio Ltd
Alpro UK Ltd
Almond dream
Good Karma
Nestl? SA
Yoplait USA
Daiya Foods Inc.
Green Valley Organics
Granarolo Group
Stonyfield Farm Inc.
GT?s Living Foods LLC
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dairy Free Yoghurt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dairy Free Yoghurt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dairy Free Yoghurt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Free Yoghurt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dairy Free Yoghurt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Free Yoghurt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dairy Free Yoghurt Market Siz
