Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Corrosion-resistant coating is applied on metal parts for the purpose of preventing corrosion. This type of coating can be made from substances such as zinc or iron and can be applied as a base layer, primer or topcoat through various techniques.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Hempel Group, Chugoku Marine Paints, Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Other

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and gas

Water Treatment

Infrastructure

Other

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Jotun Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Hempel Group

Chugoku Marine Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint Holdings

Teknos

Noroo Paint Co. Ltd

Diamond Vogel

Greenkote

Renner Coatings

O3 COMPANY

Magni Coatings

EonCoat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

