Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Corrosion-resistant coating is applied on metal parts for the purpose of preventing corrosion. This type of coating can be made from substances such as zinc or iron and can be applied as a base layer, primer or topcoat through various techniques.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Hempel Group, Chugoku Marine Paints, Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Other
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and gas
Water Treatment
Infrastructure
Other
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel N.V.
PPG Industries
Jotun Group
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd
Hempel Group
Chugoku Marine Paints
Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paint Holdings
Teknos
Noroo Paint Co. Ltd
Diamond Vogel
Greenkote
Renner Coatings
O3 COMPANY
Magni Coatings
EonCoat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Resistant Metal Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
