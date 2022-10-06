Oil and Water Repellents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water and oil repellent is a chemical admixture, which is generally used for waterproofing projects such as basements, toilets, reservoirs, purification pools, tunnels, and roofs, roofs, floors, and walls.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Water Repellents in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Oil and Water Repellents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil and Water Repellents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
For Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil and Water Repellents include Acti-Chem, DAIKIN, PROSOCO, NOK, AGC Chemicals, Sarex Chemicals, Envirochem, RUDOLF GROUP and Zschimmer & Schwarz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil and Water Repellents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
For Leather
For Textiles
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil and Water Repellents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil and Water Repellents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil and Water Repellents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Oil and Water Repellents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acti-Chem
DAIKIN
PROSOCO
NOK
AGC Chemicals
Sarex Chemicals
Envirochem
RUDOLF GROUP
Zschimmer & Schwarz
NeverWet
KRETETEK INDUSTRIES
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Chargar
Shore Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil and Water Repellents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil and Water Repellents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil and Water Repellents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil and Water Repellents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil and Water Repellents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil and Water Repellents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil and Water Repellents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil and Water Repellents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil and Water Repellents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil and Water Repellents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Water Repellents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil and Water Repellents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Water Repellents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Water Repellents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Water Repellents Companies
