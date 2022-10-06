Hard Seltzer Limonada Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Seltzer Limonada in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hard Seltzer Limonada companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hard Seltzer Limonada market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1.0%-4.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hard Seltzer Limonada include Constellation, Mikes Hard Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Good Company Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Michelob Ultra-Organic Seltzer, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer and The Boston Beer Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hard Seltzer Limonada manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market, by Alcohol Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Segment Percentages, by Alcohol Content, 2021 (%)

1.0%-4.9%

5.0%-6.9%

Others

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Others

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Seltzer Limonada revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Seltzer Limonada revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hard Seltzer Limonada sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hard Seltzer Limonada sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Constellation

Mikes Hard Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Good Company Hard Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Michelob Ultra-Organic Seltzer

Truly Punch Hard Seltzer

The Boston Beer Company

Willi?s Superbrew

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Alcohol Content

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Seltzer Limonada Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hard Seltzer Limonada Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Seltzer Limonada Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Seltzer Limonada Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Seltzer Limonada Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Seltzer Limonada Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Seltzer Limonada Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



