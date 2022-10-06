Food Grade Probiotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Probiotics in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Food Grade Probiotics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Probiotics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bifidobacterium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Probiotics include DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia and Yakult, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Probiotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bifidobacterium
Lactobacillus
Others
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Probiotic Yogurt
Probiotic Solid Drink
Other
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Probiotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Probiotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Probiotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Food Grade Probiotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont (Danisco)
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
China-Biotics
Nestle
Danone
Probi
BioGaia
Yakult
Novozymes
Valio
Glory Biotech
Greentech
Bioriginal
Biosearch Life
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Probiotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Probiotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Probiotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Probiotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Probiotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Probiotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Probiotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Probiotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Probiotics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Probiotics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Probiotics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Probiotics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
