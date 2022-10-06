Vegan Dishes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegan Dishes in global, including the following market information:
Global Vegan Dishes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vegan Dishes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Vegan Dishes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vegan Dishes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-finished Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vegan Dishes include Danone S.A., Conagra, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., DAIYA FOODS INC., Alpro, Kellogg. Company, Amy's Kitchen and Impossible Foods Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vegan Dishes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vegan Dishes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vegan Dishes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-finished Products
Processed Product
Global Vegan Dishes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vegan Dishes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Chains
Vegetarian Restaurant
Supermarket
Online Sales
Others
Global Vegan Dishes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vegan Dishes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vegan Dishes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vegan Dishes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vegan Dishes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Vegan Dishes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danone S.A.
Conagra, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
Axiom Foods, Inc.
DAIYA FOODS INC.
Alpro
Kellogg. Company
Amy's Kitchen
Impossible Foods Inc.
Beyond Meat
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tofutti Brands, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vegan Dishes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vegan Dishes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vegan Dishes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vegan Dishes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vegan Dishes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vegan Dishes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vegan Dishes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vegan Dishes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vegan Dishes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vegan Dishes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vegan Dishes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegan Dishes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vegan Dishes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegan Dishes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegan Dishes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegan Dishes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vegan Dishes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Semi-finished Products
4.1.3 Processed Product
