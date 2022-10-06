Global and United States Industrial Hemp in Food Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Hemp in Food market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Hemp in Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Hemp in Food market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Hemp Seeds
Hemp Flour
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
HempFlax
Manitoba Harvest
Nutiva
Tilray
Protect Pharma Rakitovica
Biobloom Hemp
Deep Nature Project
HemPoland
HMI Group
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Shanghai Shunho New Materials Technology
CHENGZHI
Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical
Dezhan Healthcare
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Hemp in Food Product Introduction
1.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Food Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Food Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Food Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Industrial Hemp in Food Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Industrial Hemp in Food Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Industrial Hemp in Food Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Hemp in Food in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Hemp in Food Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Industrial Hemp in Food Industry Trends
1.5.2 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Drivers
1.5.3 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Challenges
1.5.4 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Industrial Hemp in Food Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Hemp Seeds
2.1.2 Hemp Flour
2.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Food Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Food Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications