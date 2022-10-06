Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boneless Cut Chicken Meat in global, including the following market information:

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Boneless Cut Chicken Meat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chicken Breast Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boneless Cut Chicken Meat include JBS Foods, Tyson Foods, Cargill, BRF S.A., Mountaire Farms, New Hope, Sunner Development, Koch Foods and Foster Farms and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boneless Cut Chicken Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chicken Breast

Chicken Thigh

Others

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Service

Retail

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boneless Cut Chicken Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boneless Cut Chicken Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boneless Cut Chicken Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Boneless Cut Chicken Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JBS Foods

Tyson Foods

Cargill

BRF S.A.

Mountaire Farms

New Hope

Sunner Development

Koch Foods

Foster Farms

Perdue

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boneless Cut Chicken Meat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boneless Cut Chicken Mea

