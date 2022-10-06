Global Medical Plastic Packaging Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
In view of types, PP has the largest proportion, with a third of Chinese market share in 2020. The most percentage of medical plastic packaging is used for plastic bottles which is 36% in 2020. The most important players in Medical Plastic Packaging are Amcor, Shanghai Haishun New Parmaceutical Packaging Co.Ltd, Golden-Technology Printing, and etc. Areas in East and South China are the main regions for consumption, taking up half of the total market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Plastic Packaging Market
In 2020, the global Medical Plastic Packaging market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Medical Plastic Packaging Scope and Market Size
Medical Plastic Packaging market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Plastic Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Medical Plastic Packaging market is segmented into
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others
Segment by Application, the Medical Plastic Packaging market is segmented into
Plastic Bottle
Plastic Packing Bag
Plastic Drum
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Medical Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
Medical Plastic Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Medical Plastic Packaging product introduction, recent developments, Medical Plastic Packaging sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Amcor
Shanghai Haishun New Parmaceutical Packaging Co.Ltd
Golden-Technology Printing
Sichuan Yibin Push Group Co., Ltd.
Shantou Dongfeng Printing Co., Ltd.
Sounthern Pachaging Group
Taizhou Bosheng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Prince New Materials Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Changhai Packing Group Co., Ltd.
Cangzhou Yikang Foods & Pharmaceutical Packaging Co.,Ltd.
Kaida Group Co., Ltd. FJ
Chengde Technology Co., Ltd.
Hubei Hongyu New Packaging Materials Co Ltd.
SJEC Corporation
Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co., Ltd.
Botou Kangyue Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.
