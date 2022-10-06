Uncategorized

Global and United States Engineering Plastics Compounding Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Engineering Plastics Compounding market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineering Plastics Compounding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Engineering Plastics Compounding market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

High-density Polyethylene

Linear low-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Packaging

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BASF

RTP

Ravago Group

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

DowDuPont

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Coperion

Adell Plastics

Sojitz

Polyvisions

Celanese

Covestro

Teknor Apex

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui Chemicals

KRATON CORPORATION

Kuraray America

KRAIBURG

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engineering Plastics Compounding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High-density Polyethylene
1.2.3 Linear low-density Polyethylene
1.2.4 Low-density Polyethylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.4 Building and Construction
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Industrial Machinery
1.3.7 Medical Devices
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Engineering Plastics Compounding Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Engineering Plastics Compounding Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Engineering Plastics Compounding Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Engineering Plasti

 

