External Ventricular Drainage Set Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Ventricular Drainage Set in global, including the following market information:

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five External Ventricular Drainage Set companies in 2021 (%)

The global External Ventricular Drainage Set market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of External Ventricular Drainage Set include Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, B Braun, J & J, Spiegelberg, Hpbio, SILMAG, BICAKCILAR and Silmag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the External Ventricular Drainage Set manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Valves

Shunts

External Drainage Systems

Others

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC)

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies External Ventricular Drainage Set revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies External Ventricular Drainage Set revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies External Ventricular Drainage Set sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies External Ventricular Drainage Set sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

B Braun

J & J

Spiegelberg

Hpbio

SILMAG

BICAKCILAR

Silmag

Sophysa

Desu Medical

Yushin Medical

Neuromedex

IRRAS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Overall Market Size

2.1 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top External Ventricular Drainage Set Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Sales by Companies

3.5 Global External Ventricular Drainage Set Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Ventricular Drainage Set Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers External Ventricular Drainage Set Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Ventricular Drainage Set Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

