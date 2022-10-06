Global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Continuous Carbon Fiber
Long Carbon Fiber
Short Carbon Fiber
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Celanese Corporation (U.S.)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
SGL Group (Germany)
Covestro AG (Germany)
PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)
PlastiComp, Inc. (U.S.)
Aerosud (South Africa)
Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Continuous Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Long Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Short Carbon Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Durables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplast
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/