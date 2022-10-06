Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Resting 12-lead electrocardiography (ECG) is?a non-invasive test that can detect abnormalities including arrhythmias, evidence of coronary heart disease, left ventricular hypertrophy and bundle branch blocks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography in global, including the following market information:
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed ECG Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography include GE Healthcare, Philips, Suzuken, Fukuda Denshi, Hill-Rom, Mortara Instrument, Nihon Kohden, Spacelabs Healthcare and Mindray Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed ECG Monitor
Portable ECG Monitor
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Other
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips
Suzuken
Fukuda Denshi
Hill-Rom
Mortara Instrument
Nihon Kohden
Spacelabs Healthcare
Mindray Medical
Schiller AG
Innomed
EDAN
Infinium Medical
Numed Healthcare
ZOLL Medical
BPL Medical
Henry Schein Medical
SanketLife
Viatom
Narang Medical Limited
Smartheart Pro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resting 12-lead Electrocardiography Players in Global Market
