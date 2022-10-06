Phacoemulsification Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phacoemulsification is a technique whereby ultrasonic energy, ranging from about 25 to 80 kHz, is used to break the opaque lens into smaller pieces, which are then aspirated out of the eye. After the entire cataract is removed, an intraocular lens (IOL) is inserted in place of the eye's lens.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phacoemulsification Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Phacoemulsification Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phacoemulsification Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cataract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phacoemulsification Machine include Carl Zeiss, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK, Dutch Ophthalmic, BVI, Medical Technical Products, Meda and Bausch+Lomb. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phacoemulsification Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cataract
Presbyopia
Glaucoma
Others
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phacoemulsification Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phacoemulsification Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phacoemulsification Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Phacoemulsification Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carl Zeiss
Alcon
Johnson & Johnson
NIDEK
Dutch Ophthalmic
BVI
Medical Technical Products
Meda
Bausch+Lomb
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phacoemulsification Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phacoemulsification Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phacoemulsification Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phacoemulsification Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phacoemulsification Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phacoemulsification Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phacoemulsification Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phacoemulsification Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
