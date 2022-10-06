Disposable Infusion Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Infusion Bag in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Infusion Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Infusion Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Infusion Bag include Ruide Medical, Maco Pharma International GmbH, S2S Global (Premier), Sippex IV Bag, Kiefel GmbH, Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing, SunMed, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Infusion Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Infusion Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Infusion Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Infusion Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Infusion Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ruide Medical

Maco Pharma International GmbH

S2S Global (Premier)

Sippex IV Bag

Kiefel GmbH

Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

SunMed

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co

Persico Group

POLYCINE GmbH

Wego

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Infusion Bag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Infusion Bag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Infusion Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Infusion Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Infusion Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Infusion Bag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Infusion Bag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Infusion Bag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Infusion Bag Companies

4 Sights by Product

