Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs include AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Aptalis, Eisai, Pfizer, Zeria (Tillotts), GlaxoSmithKline, Salix Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tablets
Pills
Oral Liquid
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Sanofi
Aptalis
Eisai
Pfizer
Zeria (Tillotts)
GlaxoSmithKline
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo
Abbott
Honz Pharmaceutical
Shandong DYNE Marine Biopharmaceutical
Sunflower Pharmaceutical
Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical
Yabao Pharmaceutical
Jumpcan Pharmaceutical
Hansen Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies
