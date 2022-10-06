Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs include AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Aptalis, Eisai, Pfizer, Zeria (Tillotts), GlaxoSmithKline, Salix Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tablets

Pills

Oral Liquid

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Aptalis

Eisai

Pfizer

Zeria (Tillotts)

GlaxoSmithKline

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Perrigo

Abbott

Honz Pharmaceutical

Shandong DYNE Marine Biopharmaceutical

Sunflower Pharmaceutical

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical

Yabao Pharmaceutical

Jumpcan Pharmaceutical

Hansen Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Drugs Companies



