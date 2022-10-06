Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
First-Line Anti-TB Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment include Sanofi, Novartis AG, Endo International plc, CMP Pharma, STI Pharma LLC, Akorn Incorporated, Lupin, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
First-Line Anti-TB Drugs
Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs
Others
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanofi
Novartis AG
Endo International plc
CMP Pharma
STI Pharma LLC
Akorn Incorporated
Lupin
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Pfizer Inc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Lannett
Mylan N.V.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Fresenius Kabi AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
