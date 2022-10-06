Therapeutic Sofa Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Therapeutic Sofa in global, including the following market information:
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Therapeutic Sofa companies in 2021 (%)
The global Therapeutic Sofa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two-section Therapeutic Sofa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Therapeutic Sofa include BTL, Avalon Couches, LINAK, SEERS, Plinth Medical, Promotal, EMS Physio, Fazzini and Gharieni Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Therapeutic Sofa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Two-section Therapeutic Sofa
Three-section Therapeutic Sofa
Others
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Workplace
Physiotherapy Room
Others
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Therapeutic Sofa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Therapeutic Sofa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Therapeutic Sofa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Therapeutic Sofa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BTL
Avalon Couches
LINAK
SEERS
Plinth Medical
Promotal
EMS Physio
Fazzini
Gharieni Group
Sunflower Medical
Enraf-Nonius Couches
USL Medical
PJS Beauty Salon Equipment
Marshcouch
Lojer
Reliance Medical
Rio the Beauty Specialists
Caldara
Benmor Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Therapeutic Sofa Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Therapeutic Sofa Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Therapeutic Sofa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Therapeutic Sofa Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Therapeutic Sofa Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Therapeutic Sofa Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Therapeutic Sofa Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Therapeutic Sofa Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Therapeutic Sofa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Therapeutic Sofa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Therapeutic Sofa Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Therapeutic Sofa Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Therapeutic Sofa Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Therapeutic Sofa Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Therapeutic Sofa Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
