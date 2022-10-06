Global and United States Patients Handling Equipment Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Patients Handling Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patients Handling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Patients Handling Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Wheelchairs and Scooters
Medical Beds
Bathroom Safety Supplies
Mechanical and Transfer Equipment
Ambulatory Aids
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Getinge
Hill-Rom
Invacare
Stryker
Benmor Medical
Etac
Guldmann
Handicare
Joerns Healthcare
LINET Americas
Mangar Health
Sidhil
Stiegelmeyer
Sunrise Medical
Mindray Bio-Medical
Yuyue Medical
Lepu Medical
Jiecang Linear Motion
HL Corp
MedicalSystem Technology
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Patients Handling Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Global Patients Handling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Patients Handling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Patients Handling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Patients Handling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Patients Handling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Patients Handling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Patients Handling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Patients Handling Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Patients Handling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Patients Handling Equipment Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Patients Handling Equipment Industry Trends
1.5.2 Patients Handling Equipment Market Drivers
1.5.3 Patients Handling Equipment Market Challenges
1.5.4 Patients Handling Equipment Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Patients Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Wheelchairs and Scooters
2.1.2 Medical Beds
2.1.3 Bathroom Safety Supplies
2.1.4 Mechanical and Transf
