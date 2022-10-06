Photochemotherapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Photochemotherapy is a treatment that uses special drugs, sometimes called photosensitizing agents, along with light to kill cancer cells. The drugs only work after they have been activated or ?turned on? by certain kinds of light. PDT may also be called photoradiation therapy, phototherapy, or photodynamic therapy(PDT).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photochemotherapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Photochemotherapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Photochemotherapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Porfimer Sodium (Photofrin) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photochemotherapy include Mayo Clinic, Retina Group, Sanofi, Ambicare Health, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Biolitec, Bausch Health, PhotoMedex and Beiersdorf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photochemotherapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photochemotherapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Photochemotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Porfimer Sodium (Photofrin)
Aminolevulinic Acid (ALA or Levulan)
Visudyne
Others
Global Photochemotherapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Photochemotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Dermatology
Others
Global Photochemotherapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Photochemotherapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Photochemotherapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Photochemotherapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mayo Clinic
Retina Group
Sanofi
Ambicare Health
DUSA Pharmaceuticals
Biolitec
Bausch Health
PhotoMedex
Beiersdorf
Lumenis
Soligenix
Biofrontera
Theralase Technologies
Galderma
Quest Pharmatech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photochemotherapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photochemotherapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photochemotherapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photochemotherapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photochemotherapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photochemotherapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photochemotherapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photochemotherapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Photochemotherapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Photochemotherapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochemotherapy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photochemotherapy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochemotherapy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Photochemotherapy Market Size Markets,
