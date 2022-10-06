Lung Biopsy Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lung Biopsy Needle in global, including the following market information:

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lung Biopsy Needle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lung Biopsy Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outer Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lung Biopsy Needle include GPC Medical Limited, Cook Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIHON CHUSYASHIN KOGYO CO., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lung Biopsy Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outer Needle

Inner Core Needle

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GPC Medical Limited

Cook Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

NIHON CHUSYASHIN KOGYO CO.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ConMed Corporation

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lung Biopsy Needle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lung Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lung Biopsy Needle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lung Biopsy Needle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lung Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Siz

