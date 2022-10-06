Lung Biopsy Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lung Biopsy Needle in global, including the following market information:
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lung Biopsy Needle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lung Biopsy Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outer Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lung Biopsy Needle include GPC Medical Limited, Cook Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIHON CHUSYASHIN KOGYO CO., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lung Biopsy Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outer Needle
Inner Core Needle
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lung Biopsy Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GPC Medical Limited
Cook Group
Boston Scientific Corporation
NIHON CHUSYASHIN KOGYO CO.
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic PLC
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
ConMed Corporation
Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lung Biopsy Needle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lung Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lung Biopsy Needle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lung Biopsy Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lung Biopsy Needle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lung Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lung Biopsy Needle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lung Biopsy Needle Market Siz
