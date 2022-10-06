Artificial Lung Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Lung Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Artificial Lung Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Lung Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Venovenous (VV) Artificial Lung Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Lung Devices include Abiomed, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, ALung Technologies Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, Getinge and Xenios AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Lung Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Venovenous (VV) Artificial Lung Devices
Venoarterial (VA) Artificial Lung Devices
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pediatric
Adult
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Lung Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Lung Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Lung Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Artificial Lung Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abiomed
MC3 Cardiopulmonary
ALung Technologies Inc.
United Therapeutics Corporation
XVIVO Perfusion
Medtronic
Getinge
Xenios AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Lung Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Lung Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Lung Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Lung Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Lung Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Lung Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Lung Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Lung Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Lung Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Lung Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Lung Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Lung Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
