Artificial Lung Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Lung Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artificial Lung Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Lung Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Venovenous (VV) Artificial Lung Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Lung Devices include Abiomed, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, ALung Technologies Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, Getinge and Xenios AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Lung Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Venovenous (VV) Artificial Lung Devices

Venoarterial (VA) Artificial Lung Devices

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pediatric

Adult

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Lung Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Lung Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Lung Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Lung Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abiomed

MC3 Cardiopulmonary

ALung Technologies Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

XVIVO Perfusion

Medtronic

Getinge

Xenios AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Lung Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Lung Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Lung Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Lung Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Lung Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Lung Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Lung Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Lung Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Lung Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Lung Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Lung Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Lung Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Lung Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Lung Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

