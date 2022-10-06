Venipuncture Syring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Venipuncture Syring in global, including the following market information:

Global Venipuncture Syring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Venipuncture Syring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Venipuncture Syring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Venipuncture Syring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Sterile Injection Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Venipuncture Syring include CML Biotech, NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care), Henry Schein, Inc., Demophorius Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Improve Medical and Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Venipuncture Syring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Venipuncture Syring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Sterile Injection Needle

Disposable Intravenous Infusion Needle

Disposable Fiber Needle

Venous Indwelling Needle

Global Venipuncture Syring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Venipuncture Syring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Venipuncture Syring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Venipuncture Syring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Venipuncture Syring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Venipuncture Syring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CML Biotech

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)

Henry Schein, Inc.

Demophorius Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

FL MEDICAL s.r.l.

Improve Medical

Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Venipuncture Syring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Venipuncture Syring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Venipuncture Syring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Venipuncture Syring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Venipuncture Syring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Venipuncture Syring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Venipuncture Syring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Venipuncture Syring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Venipuncture Syring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Venipuncture Syring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Venipuncture Syring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Venipuncture Syring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Venipuncture Syring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Venipuncture

