Venipuncture Syring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Venipuncture Syring in global, including the following market information:
Global Venipuncture Syring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Venipuncture Syring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Venipuncture Syring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Venipuncture Syring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Sterile Injection Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Venipuncture Syring include CML Biotech, NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care), Henry Schein, Inc., Demophorius Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Improve Medical and Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Venipuncture Syring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Venipuncture Syring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable Sterile Injection Needle
Disposable Intravenous Infusion Needle
Disposable Fiber Needle
Venous Indwelling Needle
Global Venipuncture Syring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Venipuncture Syring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Venipuncture Syring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Venipuncture Syring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Venipuncture Syring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Venipuncture Syring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Venipuncture Syring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CML Biotech
NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)
Henry Schein, Inc.
Demophorius Healthcare
Becton, Dickinson and Company
FL MEDICAL s.r.l.
Improve Medical
Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Venipuncture Syring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Venipuncture Syring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Venipuncture Syring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Venipuncture Syring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Venipuncture Syring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Venipuncture Syring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Venipuncture Syring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Venipuncture Syring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Venipuncture Syring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Venipuncture Syring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Venipuncture Syring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Venipuncture Syring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Venipuncture Syring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Venipuncture Syring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Venipuncture
