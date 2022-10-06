Global and United States Remicade Biosimilar Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Remicade Biosimilar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Remicade Biosimilar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Remicade Biosimilar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
100mg/10ml
500mg/50ml
Segment by Application
Blood Disorders
Oncology Diseases
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Synthon Pharmaceuticals
LG Life Sciences
Novartis (Sandoz)
Celltrion
Biocon
Hospira
Merck Serono (Merck Group)
Biogen idec Inc.
Genentech (Roche Group)
Fosun Pharmaceutical
Livzon Pharmaceutical
Anke Biotechnology
Hualan Biological Engineering
Walvax Biotechnology
Hisun Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Remicade Biosimilar Product Introduction
1.2 Global Remicade Biosimilar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Remicade Biosimilar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Remicade Biosimilar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Remicade Biosimilar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Remicade Biosimilar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Remicade Biosimilar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Remicade Biosimilar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Remicade Biosimilar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Remicade Biosimilar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Remicade Biosimilar Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Remicade Biosimilar Industry Trends
1.5.2 Remicade Biosimilar Market Drivers
1.5.3 Remicade Biosimilar Market Challenges
1.5.4 Remicade Biosimilar Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Remicade Biosimilar Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 100mg/10ml
2.1.2 500mg/50ml
2.2 Global Remicade Biosimilar Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Remicade Biosimilar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Remicade Biosimilar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022
