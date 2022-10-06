Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging has a broad range of containers, including injectable, transfusion, diagnostic and syrup bottles, and offers a choice of glass type (I, II, III) and color (clear or amber) .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Vials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use include Gerresheimer, Schott, SGD, Nipro, Stevanato Group, Shandong PG, Ardagh, Bormioli Pharma and West Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Others

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Injectable

Transfusion

Other

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gerresheimer

Schott

SGD

Nipro

Stevanato Group

Shandong PG

Ardagh

Bormioli Pharma

West Pharmaceutical

Sisecam Group

Corning Incorporated

PGP Glass

Stoelzle Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Containers for Pharmaceutical Use Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Containe

