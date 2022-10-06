Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Killed-type Poultry Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Killed-type Poultry Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NDV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Killed-type Poultry Vaccine include MERCK, Boehringer Ingelheim, CEVA, ZOETIS, Vaxxinova, ELANCO, QYH BIOTECH, PULIKE and PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Killed-type Poultry Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NDV
Marek ' s Disease
IBD
Infectious Bronchitis
Influenza
Other
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chicken
Other Poultry
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Killed-type Poultry Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Killed-type Poultry Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Killed-type Poultry Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Killed-type Poultry Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MERCK
Boehringer Ingelheim
CEVA
ZOETIS
Vaxxinova
ELANCO
QYH BIOTECH
PULIKE
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
JINYU BIOTECHNOLOGY
HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP
MEVAC
VENKY?S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Killed-type Poultry Vaccine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
