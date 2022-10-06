Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes are produced by injection molding. Internationally, COP (cyclic olefin polymer) or COC material (cyclic olefin copolymer) is usually used as the raw materials. There are also some companies use PP (polypropylene) as material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes include BD, Gerresheimer, Nipro Corporation, Schott, Baxter BioPharma Solution, Rovi CM, Terumo, Vetter and Catalent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer)
COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer)
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vaccine
Antithrombotic Drugs
Bioengineered Drugs
Other
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Gerresheimer
Nipro Corporation
Schott
Baxter BioPharma Solution
Rovi CM
Terumo
Vetter
Catalent
Taisei Kako
Roselabs Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-Fillable Polymer Syringes Companies
