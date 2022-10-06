Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acute liver failure is a rare condition. It happens when your liver suddenly begins to lose its ability to function. This often happens right after an overdose of medicine or poisoning. For acute (sudden) liver failure, treatment includes: Intravenous (IV) fluids to maintain blood pressure; Medications such as laxatives or enemas to help flush toxins (poisons) out; Blood glucose (sugar) monitoring; glucose is given to the patient if blood sugar drops.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Liver Failure Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acute Liver Failure Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hepatocyte Transplantation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acute Liver Failure Treatment include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Cardiorentis AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, InC, Merck & Co and CVie Therapeutics Limited. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acute Liver Failure Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hepatocyte Transplantation
Assisted Liver Transplantation
Xenotransplantation
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Liver Academic and Research Institutes
Forensic Laboratories
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis AG
Bayer AG
Cardiorentis AG
Cytokinetics, Inc.
Orion Corporation
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, InC
Merck & Co
CVie Therapeutics Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acute Liver Failure Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
