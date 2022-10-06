Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acute liver failure is a rare condition. It happens when your liver suddenly begins to lose its ability to function. This often happens right after an overdose of medicine or poisoning. For acute (sudden) liver failure, treatment includes: Intravenous (IV) fluids to maintain blood pressure; Medications such as laxatives or enemas to help flush toxins (poisons) out; Blood glucose (sugar) monitoring; glucose is given to the patient if blood sugar drops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Liver Failure Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acute Liver Failure Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hepatocyte Transplantation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acute Liver Failure Treatment include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Cardiorentis AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, InC, Merck & Co and CVie Therapeutics Limited. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acute Liver Failure Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hepatocyte Transplantation

Assisted Liver Transplantation

Xenotransplantation

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Liver Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Cardiorentis AG

Cytokinetics, Inc.

Orion Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, InC

Merck & Co

CVie Therapeutics Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acute Liver Failure Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acute Liver Failure Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Acute Liver Failure Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acute Liver Failure Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

