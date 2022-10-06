High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-value ophthalmic medical consumables refer to high-value medical consumables used for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. The products mainly include intraocular consumables, ocular surface consumables and other consumables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables in global, including the following market information:
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intraocular Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Lucid Korea, Bausch+Lomb, Autek China, Haohai Biological Technology, Eyebright Medical Technology, Wuxi Vision Pro and Brighten Optix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intraocular Consumables
Ophthalmic Surface Consumables
Other
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcon
Johnson & Johnson
Lucid Korea
Bausch+Lomb
Autek China
Haohai Biological Technology
Eyebright Medical Technology
Wuxi Vision Pro
Brighten Optix
HOYA Corporation
Paragon
Contamac
Carl Zeiss
Aaren Scientific
HexaVision
Menicon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
