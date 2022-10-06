High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-value ophthalmic medical consumables refer to high-value medical consumables used for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. The products mainly include intraocular consumables, ocular surface consumables and other consumables.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intraocular Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Lucid Korea, Bausch+Lomb, Autek China, Haohai Biological Technology, Eyebright Medical Technology, Wuxi Vision Pro and Brighten Optix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intraocular Consumables

Ophthalmic Surface Consumables

Other

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson

Lucid Korea

Bausch+Lomb

Autek China

Haohai Biological Technology

Eyebright Medical Technology

Wuxi Vision Pro

Brighten Optix

HOYA Corporation

Paragon

Contamac

Carl Zeiss

Aaren Scientific

HexaVision

Menicon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Value Ophthalmic Consumables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

