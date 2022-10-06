Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The market growth is significantly driven by the increasing demand from consumers, mostly in the Asia Pacific. The fashion trend and attitudes of the consumers in Asia Pacific are changing rapidly, due to the increasing influence of western culture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers in global, including the following market information:

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers include Dior, CHANEL, Guccio Gucci, PRADA, Burberry Group, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Gianni Versace and Louis Vuitton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Wool

Hemp

Textile Fabrics

Others

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market, by Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Segment Percentages, by Channel, 2021 (%)

Offline

Online

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dior

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci

PRADA

Burberry Group

Giorgio Armani

Dolce & Gabbana

Gianni Versace

Louis Vuitton

Valentino

Hermes

Chlo?

Marc Jacobs

DKNY

Bottega Veneta

Givenchy

YSL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Channel

1.3 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Women?s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women

