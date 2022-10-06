Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A live-type poultry vaccine contains a virus or bacteria that must infect the chicken and multiply in its body to produce immunity, preferably with minimal reaction. Multiplication of the virus in the chicken is necessary, as only relatively small amounts of virus are administered to the bird.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Live-type Poultry Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Live-type Poultry Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Live-type Poultry Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Newcastle Disease Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Live-type Poultry Vaccine include MERCK, Boehringer Ingelheim, ELANCO, QYH BIOTECH, CEVA, ZOETIS, Vaxxinova, PULIKE and PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Live-type Poultry Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Newcastle Disease Vaccine
Infectious Bronchitis Vaccine
Fowl Pox Vaccine
Marek?s Disease Vaccine
Fowl Typhoid Vaccine
Live Coccidiosis Vaccine
Other
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chicken
Other Poultry
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live-type Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Live-type Poultry Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Live-type Poultry Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Live-type Poultry Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Live-type Poultry Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MERCK
Boehringer Ingelheim
ELANCO
QYH BIOTECH
CEVA
ZOETIS
Vaxxinova
PULIKE
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
JINYU BIOTECHNOLOGY
HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP
MEVAC
