Automated Tube Decappers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Tube Decappers Are Designed for Automated and High-speed Capping of Sample Collection Tubes, They Reduce Sample Handling Time and Increase Sample Throughput Workflow. the Repetitive Action of Manually Removing Caps Can Cause Fatigue and Bring About Chronic Symptoms, Aerosol Spray During Cap Removal Can Be Hazardous and Can Lead to Sample Contamination, and Samples Are at Greater Risk of Alteration Due to Contamination, Oxidation or Evaporation if Tubes Are Left Open for Long Periods of Time. Automated Tube Decappers, on the Other Hand, Greatly Reduce These Risks and Are Ideal for Medium to High Throughput Laboratories Managing Compound Libraries, Biobanks or Other Biological Samples.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Tube Decappers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Tube Decappers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Tube Decappers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

96 Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Tube Decappers include Azenta, Aim Lab, Hamilton Company, Thermo Scientific, ASP Lab Automation, Micronic, Scinomix, AFYS3G and LVL Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Tube Decappers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market, by Decap Format, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Segment Percentages, by Decap Format, 2021 (%)

96 Channel

48 Channel

24 Channel

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Scientific Research Institute

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Tube Decappers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Tube Decappers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Tube Decappers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Tube Decappers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azenta

Aim Lab

Hamilton Company

Thermo Scientific

ASP Lab Automation

Micronic

Scinomix

AFYS3G

LVL Technologies

AltemisLab

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Tube Decappers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Decap Format

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Tube Decappers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Tube Decappers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Tube Decappers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Tube Decappers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Tube Decappers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Tube Decappers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Tube Decappers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Tube Decappers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Tube Decappers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Tube Decappers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Tube Decappers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Tube Decappers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Tube Decappers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Tube Decappers Compan

