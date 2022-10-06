Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary X-rays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream Health, Agfa HealthCare and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary X-rays

Portable X-rays

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Agfa HealthCare

Toshiba

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

DEXIS

Source-Ray

Shenzhen Angell Technology

Beijing Wandong Medical

Nanjing Perlove Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Digital Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M

