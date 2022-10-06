Thermos Flask Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermos Flask in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermos Flask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermos Flask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Thermos Flask companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermos Flask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermos Flask include Thermos, Haers, Yeti Holdings, S-well, Nanlong Group, Zhejiang Cille, Zojirushi, Zhejiang Feijian and Supor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermos Flask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermos Flask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermos Flask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel
Titanium
Others
Global Thermos Flask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermos Flask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Thermos Flask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermos Flask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermos Flask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermos Flask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermos Flask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Thermos Flask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermos
Haers
Yeti Holdings
S-well
Nanlong Group
Zhejiang Cille
Zojirushi
Zhejiang Feijian
Supor
Hydro Flask
Tiger
Shine Time
EMSA GmbH
Fuguang
Powcan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermos Flask Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermos Flask Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermos Flask Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermos Flask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermos Flask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermos Flask Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermos Flask Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermos Flask Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermos Flask Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermos Flask Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermos Flask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermos Flask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermos Flask Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermos Flask Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermos Flask Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermos Flask Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermos Flask Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stainless Steel
4.1.3 Titanium
