Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-invasive contouring equipment?improve the body's appearance through the removal of excess adipose tissue, particularly in areas in which fat persists despite optimal diet and exercise routine. The technology can also be used for skin tightening.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radiofrequency Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment include Allergan, Hologic, Bausch Health, Erchonia Corporation, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Cutera and Aesthetic Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Radiofrequency Devices
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Lipoplasty Devices
Cryolipolytic Devices
Laser Therapy Devices
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Aesthetic Clinics
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allergan
Hologic
Bausch Health
Erchonia Corporation
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Cutera
Aesthetic Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-invasive Body Contouring Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-invasive Body Contourin
