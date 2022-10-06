Intrauterine Insemination Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) a type of artificial insemination ?is a procedure for treating infertility. Sperm that have been washed and concentrated are placed directly in your uterus around the time your ovary releases one or more eggs to be fertilized.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intrauterine Insemination Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intrauterine Insemination Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intrauterine Insemination Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IUI Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intrauterine Insemination Device include Cooper Company Inc., Cook Medical, Kitazato Corp, Rocket Medical Plc, Prince Medical, Gynotec B.V., Surgimedik Healthcare, Medgyn and MediTech devises Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intrauterine Insemination Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IUI Catheters

IUI Sperm Wash

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

IVF Clinics

Others

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intrauterine Insemination Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intrauterine Insemination Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intrauterine Insemination Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intrauterine Insemination Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cooper Company Inc.

Cook Medical

Kitazato Corp

Rocket Medical Plc

Prince Medical

Gynotec B.V.

Surgimedik Healthcare

Medgyn

MediTech devises Pvt. Ltd.

IUI Catheter

Medicalexpo

JOHNSHOPKINS

NOCCARC

BPL Medical Technologies

MollerMedical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intrauterine Insemination Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intrauterine Insemination Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intrauterine Insemination Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intrauterine Insemination Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intrauterine Insemination Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intrauteri

