Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor include DexCom, Abbott, Cnoga Medical, Integrity Applications, Taiwan Biophotonic, MediWise, GlySens Incorporated, Intuity Medical (POGO Automatic) and i-SENS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Android
IOS
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Child
Adult
Elderly
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DexCom
Abbott
Cnoga Medical
Integrity Applications
Taiwan Biophotonic
MediWise
GlySens Incorporated
Intuity Medical (POGO Automatic)
i-SENS
Roche
Bionime
Heal Force
Sinocare
Johnson and Johnson
Ascensia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Blood Sugar Monitor Companies
3.8
