Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Ostomy Pouches in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Ostomy Pouches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Ostomy Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drainable Ostomy Pouches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Ostomy Pouches include Coloplast, Hollister, ConvaTec, B. Braun, Salts Healthcare, ALCARE, Welland, Marlen and Steadlive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Ostomy Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drainable Ostomy Pouches

Closed Ostomy Pouches

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Urostomy

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Ostomy Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Ostomy Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Ostomy Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Ostomy Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coloplast

Hollister

ConvaTec

B. Braun

Salts Healthcare

ALCARE

Welland

Marlen

Steadlive

Nu-Hope

3L

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Ostomy Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Ostomy Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Ostomy Pouches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Ostomy Pouches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Ostomy Pouche

