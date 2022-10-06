Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biodegradable cups are made from plant fibers such as sugarcane, corn, and potato starch, among others, which are renewable sources unlike the conventionally used petroleum-based plastic for traditional cups.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Dixie Cup in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Biodegradable Dixie Cup companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Dixie Cup market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Dixie Cup include Huhtamaki Oyj, Colpac Ltd., Benders Paper Cup Company, Fabri-Kal, World Centric?, Bio Futura B.V., Genpak LLC, Dart Container Corporation and Pactiv LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Dixie Cup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Material
Biodegradable Plastic
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Use
Institutional Use
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Dixie Cup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Dixie Cup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Dixie Cup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Biodegradable Dixie Cup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huhtamaki Oyj
Colpac Ltd.
Benders Paper Cup Company
Fabri-Kal
World Centric?
Bio Futura B.V.
Genpak LLC
Dart Container Corporation
Pactiv LLC
Lollicup USA, Inc.
Eco-Products, Inc.
Go-Pak UK LTD
Vegware, Scyphus Limited
Nupik-flo UK Ltd, etc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Dixie Cup Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Dixie Cup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Dixie Cup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Dixie Cup Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Dixie Cup Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Dixie Cup Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Dixie Cup Companies
4 Sights by Product
