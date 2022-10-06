Puncture Biopsy Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biopsy needle is a kind of biopsy needle, which is used for biopsy sampling and cell aspiration of pyramidal tumors and unknown tumors of various organs such as kidney, liver, lung, breast, thyroid, prostate, pancreas, testis, uterus, ovary, and body surface. of medical devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Puncture Biopsy Needle in global, including the following market information:

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Puncture Biopsy Needle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Puncture Biopsy Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lung Biopsy Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Puncture Biopsy Needle include Argon Medical Devices, Biomedical, Biopsybell, Chengdu Mechan Electronic Technology, COOK Medical, Egemen International, Histo, AprioMed and M.D.L., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Puncture Biopsy Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lung Biopsy Needle

Bone Biopsy Needle

Others

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Emergency Center

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Puncture Biopsy Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Puncture Biopsy Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Puncture Biopsy Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Puncture Biopsy Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Argon Medical Devices

Biomedical

Biopsybell

Chengdu Mechan Electronic Technology

COOK Medical

Egemen International

Histo

AprioMed

M.D.L.

Mammotome

Medax

RI.MOS

Shanghai LZQ Precision Tool

Shanghai SA Medical & Plastic Instruments

SOMATEX Medical Technologies

STERYLAB

Tsunami Medical

Vigeo

Zamar Biopsy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Puncture Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Puncture Biopsy Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Puncture Biopsy Needle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Puncture Biopsy Needle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Puncture Biopsy Needle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Puncture Biopsy Needle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Puncture Biopsy Needle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

