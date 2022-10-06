Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones
This report contains market size and forecasts of Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones in global, including the following market information:
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Headsets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones include Apple, Aigo, AKG, AUSDOM, Beats, B&O, PLANTRONICS, Beyerdynamic and COWIN. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Headsets
Wireless Headsets
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Below 30 Yeas
30-40 Yeas
40-50 Yeas
Above 50 Yeas
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Aigo
AKG
AUSDOM
Beats
B&O
PLANTRONICS
Beyerdynamic
COWIN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over-ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Players in Globa
