Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Heat temperature plastic containers are containers made from polymeric materials that are designed to withstand continuous operating temperatures up to or exceeding 300?F without any negative impact on their mechanical properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Temperature Plastic Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Heat Temperature Plastic Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Temperature Plastic Containers include Mitsubishi Chemical, Shin-Etsu Polymer, SKS Bottle & Packaging, UNITIKA, Lock&lock, WAMMA, Schneider, Kaufman Container and United States Plastic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Temperature Plastic Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable
Reusable
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Others
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Temperature Plastic Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Temperature Plastic Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Temperature Plastic Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Heat Temperature Plastic Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical
Shin-Etsu Polymer
SKS Bottle & Packaging
UNITIKA
Lock&lock
WAMMA
Schneider
Kaufman Container
United States Plastic
Shantou Jinbao Plastic Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Players in Global Market
