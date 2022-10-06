Clone Imager Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Clone Imager features high contrast multichannel fluorescent and white light imaging that allows for accurate single cell detection and proof of monoclonality at day 0.The Clone Imager is a high-throughput automated solutions for imaging and analyzing mammalian cells. Tracking the formation of a colony from a single cell is effortless as barcoded plates are tracked over time. Automated acquisition and analysis provides accurate, objective, and consistent results.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clone Imager in global, including the following market information:
Global Clone Imager Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Clone Imager Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Clone Imager companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clone Imager market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clone Imager include Molecular Devices, Beckman Coulter, Carestream, Fujifilm, Agfa, KONICA MINOLTA, Advanced Instruments, Shanghai Junmin Scientific Instruments Co. and Megu Molecular Instruments (Shanghai) Co.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clone Imager manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clone Imager Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clone Imager Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laser Imaging
Fluorescence Imaging
Others
Global Clone Imager Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clone Imager Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Research Institutes
Others
Global Clone Imager Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clone Imager Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clone Imager revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clone Imager revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Clone Imager sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Clone Imager sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Molecular Devices
Beckman Coulter
Carestream
Fujifilm
Agfa
KONICA MINOLTA
Advanced Instruments
Shanghai Junmin Scientific Instruments Co.
Megu Molecular Instruments (Shanghai) Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clone Imager Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clone Imager Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clone Imager Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clone Imager Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clone Imager Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Clone Imager Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clone Imager Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clone Imager Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clone Imager Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Clone Imager Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Clone Imager Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clone Imager Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Clone Imager Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clone Imager Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clone Imager Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clone Imager Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Clone Imager Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Laser Imaging
4.1.3 Fluorescence Imaging
4.1.4
