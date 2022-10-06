Zipper Lock Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zip lock bag, is an inexpensive flexible rectangular storage bag, usually transparent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zipper Lock Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zipper Lock Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zipper Lock Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zipper Lock Bag include 3M, S. C. Johnson & Son, Glad, Minigrip, Senda, International Plastics, Falcon Pack, Ted Pella and Miao Jie and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zipper Lock Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE
PVC
PVDC
Others
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Consumer Packaging
Others
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zipper Lock Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zipper Lock Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zipper Lock Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zipper Lock Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
S. C. Johnson & Son
Glad
Minigrip
Senda
International Plastics
Falcon Pack
Ted Pella
Miao Jie
Suncha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zipper Lock Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zipper Lock Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zipper Lock Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zipper Lock Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zipper Lock Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zipper Lock Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zipper Lock Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zipper Lock Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zipper Lock Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zipper Lock Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zipper Lock Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zipper Lock Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zipper Lock Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zipper Lock Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zipper Lock Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PE
4
